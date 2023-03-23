USI students learn how to use social media for career opportunities

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at the University of Southern Indiana were invited to learn how social media trends can promote their professional careers.

The Social Media Symposium was an annual event held at the University on Wednesday.

Dr. Karen Sutherland, an award-winning social media researcher and strategist from Australia, was this year’s presenter.

She shared her findings on what people tend to consume on social media in both Australia and the U.S.

”Social media use is not just you scrolling on your phone – that it has many impacts in societies all around the world and just having a broader knowledge and hearing different voices – because you can never know too much,” Dr. Sutherland said. “Hearing a range of voices and different insights into the topic can only deepen your own understanding.”

Students had a chance to ask questions after her presentation.

Sutherland also gave tips on how they can get jobs in social media management.

