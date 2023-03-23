USI Athletics secures partnership with BSN Sports & Nike

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana (USI), based in Evansville, Indiana, announces the establishment of a new athletic partnership with Nike and BSN SPORTS, the nation’s largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands. Through this partnership, BSN SPORTS will serve as the official apparel and equipment provider to USI Athletics while outfitting the University’s athletes, coaches, and community members in premier Nike product selection.

Todd Northrop, Vice President of BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select Program said, “We are thrilled to partner with NIKE and USI to advance the impact of their athletics program. This strategic partnership provides the finest apparel and athletic products to the Screaming Eagles athletic teams and benefits each student athlete on the athletic field or court. We are proud to be their partner and pleased that we can elevate the student-athlete experience.”

The agreement will encompass the 19 varsity sports in USI Athletics which compete primarily within the Ohio Valley Conference. USI will benefit from access to BSN SPORTS’ line of custom campus branding products and expansive support teams.

“USI Athletics is excited to partner with Nike and BSN. As we did our homework, it became evident that many Division I institutions were pleased with the service and care Nike and BSN provided their respective athletic departments,” said Jon Mark Hall, USI Athletic Director. “We look forward to Nike and BSN assisting us as we continue our journey in Division I athletics.”

About BSN SPORTS

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS’ more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com. For Collegiate Partnership opportunities with BSN SPORTS, please contact Todd Northrop, Vice President of BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select Program at tnorthrop@bsnsports.com.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world’s leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit http://about.nike.com/en/newsroom and follow @NIKE.

About University of Southern Indiana

Founded in 1965, the University of Southern Indiana enrolls nearly 9,200 dual credit, undergraduate and graduate students in more than 130 areas of study. A public higher education institution, located on a beautiful 1,400-acre campus in Evansville, Indiana, USI offers programs through the College of Liberal Arts, Romain College of Business, College of Nursing and Health Professions, and the Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education. USI is the home of the Screaming Eagles and is a competitive member of the NCAA Division I and the Ohio Valley Conference.

