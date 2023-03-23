Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

3/23 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New overnight, one person was hospitalized after a crash on State Road 62.

Dispatch says it happened after they hit a ditch and ended up on the train tracks.

Allegiant Air will soon be leaving the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.

Airport officials say the airline decided to leave due to economic factors.

The NCAA Division II tournament continues Thursday in Evansville.

Local restaurant owners say they are enjoying the increased business.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

