‘These cameras have been amazing’: Flock cameras helping with crime in Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People may have noticed more small, black cameras with solar panels popping up around Evansville and Warrick County.

Flock cameras are taking thousands of pictures every day, all of license plates and cars. Law enforcement says the cameras are helping them solve cases.

“These cameras have been amazing,” said Evansville Police Sgt. Anna Gray.

More cameras mean more safety. Evansville police started putting up flock cameras in 2022.

They started with just a handful, but now have 55 cameras across the city.

“They’re not traffic cameras,” Gray said. “We aren’t using these to write citations for people. We aren’t looking for people running red lights and things of that nature.”

Gray says the cameras are used every day to assist detectives with a number of cases.

That success is being noticed by other counties. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office ordered its first three flock cameras this month.

“It’s just simply documenting the vehicles that went by,” said Warrick County Sheriff Michael Wilder. “It would be no different than if a police officer sat there all day and wrote down every plate that passed him. It’s just with technology, we don’t have to have the officer out there 24/7.”

Flock cameras take a picture of the license plate, the car, and pinpoint the time and place the picture was taken.

Sheriff Wilder says in just two weeks, they have already solved a case using their new cameras.

“We had put in a plate of a person a family had reported missing,” Wilder said. “We were able to catch it on some of the cameras and were able to track down where that car and that person were last seen and solve the case from there.”

“We’ve also solved missing persons,” Gray said. “We’ve had a kidnapping case solved. Flock cameras assisted when Casey White, the fugitives came to town.”

Officers can look up plates for a person of interest, or get pinged when a car they are looking for passes by.

That information can be shared by different law enforcement agencies.

All the data is erased after 30 days, unless agencies request the image to be saved. That would happen if a flock camera picture is part of an active investigation, or is being used as evidence.

Wilder says Warrick County has already ordered seven more flock cameras. EPD has plans to add more in the next year or two.

Both agencies also have mobile flock cameras that can be moved to areas of high crime.

Wilder says no videos are taken by the cameras, and most of the time you can’t see the driver’s face.

