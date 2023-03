VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A semi overturned Thursday afternoon in Vanderburgh County.

It happened at Boonville New Harmony Road and Highway 57.

Shortly before 4 p.m., deputies said Highway 57 would be closed for three hours while the semi is pulled from the ditch.

They say nobody was hurt.

Drivers should avoid the area.

