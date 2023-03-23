Rosters named for first IBCA All-Star ‘Futures Games’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Two players each from Ben Davis and Lawrence North plus one player from 20 other schools have been named to the rosters for the inaugural Indy Star boys’ All-Star “Futures Game,” games director Mike Broughton announced Tuesday (March 21).

The Futures Games, one each for boys and girls, are a new aspect of the Indiana All-Star basketball program. The Futures Games will pair teams of current Indiana freshmen, sophomores and juniors in a North-South format. The first Futures Games will be played Saturday, June 10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The girls’ game is set for noon, and the boys’ game will follow about 2:00 p.m. The Indy Star Indiana All-Stars will host the Kentucky senior All-Stars later the same day in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Junior K.J. Windham and sophomore Mark Zachery IV of Ben Davis as well as sophomore Azavier Robinson and freshman Brennan Miller of Lawrence North each has been selected to the South team for the inaugural boys’ Futures Game.

Those four players will be joined by Brownstown Central junior Jack Benter, Indianapolis Attucks sophomore Dezmon Briscoe, Franklin Community junior Micah Davis, Evansville Christian junior Josiah Dunham, Evansville Bosse Taray Howell, Greenfield-Central sophomore Braylon Mullins, Bloomfield freshman Blake Neill and Heritage Hills sophomore Trent Sisley to complete the South team.

The North team features one player from 12 schools. The North lineup includes Wapahani junior Isaac Andrews, Kokomo junior Flory Bidunga, Westfield junior Trey Buchanan, University junior Sabien Cain, Tipton sophomore Grady Carpenter, Brownsburg junior Kanon Catchings, Fishers junior Jalen Haralson, Fort Wayne North junior Brauntae Johnson, South Bend St. Joseph sophomore Chase Konieczny, East Chicago Central sophomore Dominique Murphy, Chesterton junior Justin Sims and Fort Wayne Concordia junior Ajani Washington.

Kirk Manns of Seymour is the head coach and Jackson Williams of Greenwood Christian is the assistant coach for the South team. Clint Swan of Crown Point is the head coach and Cliff Hawkins is the assistant coach for the North team. Manns is 171-135 in 14 seasons as a varsity head coach, including 43-47 in four seasons at Seymour. Williams is 36-17 in two seasons at Greenwood Christian. Swan is 376-224 in 26 seasons overall, including 238-152 in 17 years at Crown Point. Hawkins is 561-392 in 42 seasons overall, including 64-33 in four years at Tipton.

Players and coaches for the All-Star Futures Games are picked by a Futures Games committee chaired by Broughton. Players who are juniors also are eligible for selection to the 2023 Indiana Junior All-Stars that will be selected later by an Indiana Basketball Coaches Association committee chaired by Brandon Bradley of Kankakee Valley.

As for the girls squad, two players each from Indian Creek, Lawrence Central and Zionsville plus one player from 18 other schools have been named to the rosters for the inaugural Indy Star girls’ All-Star “Futures Game,” games director Mike Broughton announced Thursday (Feb. 16).

Juniors Lauren Foster and Faith Wiseman of Indian Creek, freshmen Lola Lampley and Aniyah McKenzie of Lawrence Central as well as junior Reagan Wilson and sophomore Meredith Tippner of Noblesville each has been selected to the South team for the inaugural girls’ Futures Game.

Those six players will be joined by Zionsville junior Emma Haan, Mooresville junior Rachel Harshman, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) junior Ellery Minch, Southridge sophomore Avah Montgomery, Bedford North Lawrence junior Chloe Spreen and Jennings County junior Juliann Woodard to complete the South team.

The North team features one player from 12 schools. The North lineup includes Valparaiso freshman Lilliann Barnes, Columbia City sophomore Addison Baxter, Twin Lakes sophomore Addison Bowsman, Brownsburg sophomore Avery Gordon, Carroll (Flora) junior Alli Harness, Fishers junior Talia Harris, Hamilton Southeastern sophomore Maya Makalusky, Fort Wayne Snider junior Jordyn Poole, Hamiton Heights junior Camryn Runner, South Bend Washington sophomore Kira Reynolds, West Lafayette junior Adrianne Tolen and Crown Point junior Ava Ziolkowski.

Kristi Sigler of Jennings County is the head coach and Brian Smith of Loogootee is the assistant coach for the South team. Matt Stone of Wabash is the head coach and Lisa Finn of Indianapolis Cathedral is the assistant coach for the North team. Sigler is 94-74 in seven seasons at Jennings County. Smith is 119-76 in eight seasons at Loogootee. Stone is 123-90 in nine seasons at Wabash. Finn is 51-45 in four seasons at Cathedral.

The Indiana All-Stars program was founded in 1939 when the Indiana boys’ All-Stars played the state champion Frankfort Hot Dogs. The All-Star series with Kentucky began in 1940, and the girls’ portion of the All-Stars was added in 1976. The Junior All-Stars, boys and girls, were added in 1996.

The Indiana portion of the All-Star Games is organized and produced by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. The Indianapolis Star, with its Indy Star brand, is the title sponsor.

2023 Indy Star Indiana All-Star key dates

Sunday, June 4 — Indiana Juniors vs. Kentucky Juniors at Jeffersonville (2315 Allison Ln. Jeffersonville, IN 47130) — girls, 2:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, $10 per person at the door (adults, school-aged students; pre-school children are free).

Wednesday, June 7 — Junior-Senior All-Star game at TBA — girls, 6:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, $10 per person at the door (adults, school-aged students; pre-school children are free).

Friday, June 9 — Indiana at Owensboro Sportscenter (1215 Hickman Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301) — girls, 5:30 p.m. CDT (6:30 p.m. EDT); boys, to follow, about 7:30 p.m. CDT (8:30 p.m. EDT). Ticket information, TBA.

Saturday, June 10 — Futures Games and Indiana vs. Kentucky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, IN 46204) — Futures Games, girls, noon; boys, 2:00 p.m.; Senior girls, 5:00 p.m.; Senior boys, to follow (about 7:30 p.m.). Tickets go on sale on April 15.

