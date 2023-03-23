Police: Drunk driver crashes, passes out behind wheel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say driver, with a blood alcohol of more than two and half times the legal limit, crashed into a parked car.

It happened just after midnight Thursday morning on Ravenswood Drive.

Police say when they arrived, they found Matthew Mattingly in the driver’s seat of his crashed SUV, passed out behind the wheel.

Officers say tire marks showed he had jumped the curb and almost drove on the sidewalk before crashing into the parked car.

Police say they could see several beer cans in the car as they tried to knock on the windows to wake Mattingly up.

When he did wake up, police say he was very aggressive. They say he grabbed an open beer can and threw it in the direction of officers.

Fortunately, they say the windows were still rolled up.

Police say he turned off the SUV before putting it in park, and the only thing keeping it from moving was the car it was crashed into.

They say he finally got out of the car, but could barely stand.

Police say Mattingly smelled strongly of alcohol and thought it was 4 p.m.

They didn’t do field sobriety tests for safety, but say he had a BAC of .218.

Police say they also found a pipe with marijuana in the SUV.

Mattingly was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

