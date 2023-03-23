Birthday Club
Owensville man sentenced to prison for meth dealing conviction

62-year-old Timothy Keepes
62-year-old Timothy Keepes(Posey County Prosecutor's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensville man has been sentenced after being convicted of dealing meth in Posey County.

According to a release, 62-year-old Timothy Keepes entered a guilty plea for possessing more than 10 grams of meth with the intent to sell.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charge.

Officials say this all stems from a traffic stop back in January of 2022.

Police records show that Keepes was stopped for speeding and crossing the center line on Jan. 30.

According to a release, during the stop it was revealed that Keepes’ drivers license was suspended. Officers also found syringes, 11 grams of meth and empty pill capsules during the stop.

Officers say Keepes admitted to them during an interview that he fills the capsules with meth and sells them.

