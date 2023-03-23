Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro pastor has been booked into jail on a theft charge.
62-year-old Kenneth Shaver is charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition of Property $10,000<$100,000.
He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.
The website for Greater Vision Baptist Church shows he’s the pastor there.
The arrest citation for Shaver shows he’s accused of spending more than $10,000 that belonged to the church operating fund.
We’ve reached out to the church for comment.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.