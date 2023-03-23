Birthday Club
McLean Co. leaders bringing awareness to child abuse prevention

By Josh Lucca
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders in McLean County are taking the time to shine a light on the issue of child abuse.

Students from Calhoun Elementary School joined Judge Executive Curtis Dame on the front steps of the McLean County Courthouse on Wednesday.

Nearly one week away from the month of April, which is Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month, the pinwheel has become are a national symbol for abuse prevention.

Dame says Kentucky saw a big increase in abuse cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we saw was a dramatic increase, but since we are back to the normal hustle and bustle, our routines, Dame said. “Kids are in school. We have a vibrant local school system, that is key to prevention.”

Dame says they hope to do more events like this in the future to help bring awareness to this topic.

