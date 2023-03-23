Birthday Club
Man on dirt bike arrested by K9 team after short chase

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man riding a dirt bike was arrested after officials say he took off from deputies.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the man led deputies onto Fendrich Golf Course.

They say he was later arrested by a K9 team.

We’re told Evansville Police Department and the sheriff’s office drone unit helped with the chase.

Our 14 News crew is working on learning more about the incident.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

