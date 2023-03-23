Man on dirt bike arrested by K9 team after short chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man riding a dirt bike was arrested after officials say he took off from deputies.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the man led deputies onto Fendrich Golf Course.

They say he was later arrested by a K9 team.

We’re told Evansville Police Department and the sheriff’s office drone unit helped with the chase.

