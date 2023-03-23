Madisonville Police warning businesses to watch for thefts

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they’ve been made aware of suspicious activity.

They say people are taking photos and video recordings inside area businesses.

They believe it’s information gathering to be used in possible future thefts.

They encourage any employee or business owner who recognizes suspicious activity to contact Hopkins County Central Dispatch at (270) 821-1720.

