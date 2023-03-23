Birthday Club
Knox Co. Coroner arrested for official misconduct

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police say an investigation has led to the arrest of the Knox County Coroner.

According to a release, Knox County Coroner 40-year-old Karen Donovan was arrested Wednesday night.

ISP says they began an investigation back in April of 2022 after receiving information of misconduct.

They say a search warrant was served at Donovan’s home where meth and fentanyl were found.

Donovan was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail where she later posted bond and was released.

She is facing the following charges:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
  • Official Misconduct
Karen Donovan
Karen Donovan(Indiana State Police)

