Ivy Tech students sign to intern with SABIC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four Ivy Tech Community College students are beginning their professional journey with SABIC this week.

SABIC is one of the largest manufacturing facilities in the country. The company partnered with Ivy Tech to create a program that will help fill their employment needs.

This one-year educational program gives students the background of the facility and the tools they will use, and then they will be given an internship to learn the daily functions. Many of the students have families that work at SABIC and say they are excited to get their foot in the door.

“This is a great opportunity,” SABIC intern Karl Baro said. “The transition from the classroom to the job site has been phenomenal. I couldn’t ask for more better trainers – there’s none. The teachers here are also amazing. It’s been a great experience so far and I look forward to it.”

Ivy Tech will have courses beginning in the fall.

If there is enough interest, they will expand the program to have two cohorts studying throughout the year.

