Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Ivy Tech students sign to intern with SABIC

Ivy Tech students sign to intern with SABIC
By Travis Onyett
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four Ivy Tech Community College students are beginning their professional journey with SABIC this week.

SABIC is one of the largest manufacturing facilities in the country. The company partnered with Ivy Tech to create a program that will help fill their employment needs.

This one-year educational program gives students the background of the facility and the tools they will use, and then they will be given an internship to learn the daily functions. Many of the students have families that work at SABIC and say they are excited to get their foot in the door.

“This is a great opportunity,” SABIC intern Karl Baro said. “The transition from the classroom to the job site has been phenomenal. I couldn’t ask for more better trainers – there’s none. The teachers here are also amazing. It’s been a great experience so far and I look forward to it.”

Ivy Tech will have courses beginning in the fall.

If there is enough interest, they will expand the program to have two cohorts studying throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport
Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport
Kenneth Shaver
Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds
Human remains removed from Evansville construction site
Human remains removed from Evansville construction site
Arrest warrant served on teen charged with murder and attempted murder
Truck lands on railroad tracks after crash
2 crashes stall traffic on I-64 in Warrick Co., medical helicopter called

Latest News

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run at Cedar...
Dispatch: Large police presence at Cedar Trace Apartments in Evansville
An flock camera on Evansville's east side.
‘These cameras have been amazing’: Flock cameras helping with crime in Tri-State
‘These cameras have been amazing’: Flock cameras helping with crime
‘These cameras have been amazing’: Flock cameras helping with crime
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church rebuilds fellowship hall
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church rebuilds fellowship hall