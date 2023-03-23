Birthday Club
INDOT: Registration now open for I-69 ORX section 3 industry forum

(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has set a date for the I-69 ORX section 3 industry forum.

According to a press release, registration is now open for contractors, materials suppliers and disadvantaged business enterprises.

They say for those who are interested in learning more about the project, the informational event has been set for April 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

It will be held at City View at Sterling Square on Fulton Avenue.

Officials say limited slots intended for prime contractors are available for one-on-one sessions with the project team in the afternoon.

Section 3 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing includes the approach roadways and bridges in Indiana. The project is expected to let this fall with construction begin in early 2024.

You can register here.

Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport
Human remains removed from Evansville construction site
Man arrested after crashing vehicle while drinking and driving
Driver taken to hospital after car flips in Warrick Co.
Deaconess Health System announces new mask and visitation guidelines

