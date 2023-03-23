Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Gov. Beshear signs emergency regulation to stop sale of tianeptine

By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an emergency regulation classifying all products containing tianeptine as a Schedule I controlled substance.

He says it’s a drug known as “gas station heroin” that produces opioid-like effects

Officials say tianeptine, which is available online and in convenience stores and gas stations, has no known medical use.

[Related: Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana]

They say it has been linked to serious harm, overdoses and death according to the Federal Drug Administration (FDA).

In the United States, tianeptine is known as ZaZa, Tianna, TD Red and Pegasus.

“Today, Kentucky became a safer place,” said Gov. Beshear. “Until now, someone looking for a heroin-like high could walk into certain places or buy this harmful product online. We’re committed to protecting Kentuckians from this kind of harm, and if someone is struggling with abuse, we’re here to help.”

Resources for addiction and recovery include FindHelpNowKY, the KY Help Call Center (833-8KY-HELP) and the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort, or KORE.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport
Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport
Man arrested after crashing vehicle while drinking and driving
Authorities: Drunk driver crashes, runs off into woods
Human remains removed from Evansville construction site
Human remains removed from Evansville construction site
Deaconess Health System announces new mask and visitation guidelines
Carla Smith from an unrelated arrest in 2015
Henderson woman convicted for Medicaid fraud

Latest News

30-year-old Rachel Cleek
Woman facing neglect charge after child left home alone
Donald Hill
Convicted child molester accused of sexual battery on caretaker
EPD investigating check fraud scheme involving homeless people
EPD investigating check fraud scheme involving homeless people
EPD investigating check fraud scheme involving homeless people