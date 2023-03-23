Former Eastern Illinois guard Cameron Haffner transferring to UE

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville men’s basketball program bolstered its roster on Wednesday.

Former Eastern Illinois guard Cameron Haffner announced he’s transferring to play for the Purple Aces next season. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Haffner is the son of former UE star Scott Haffner.

Cameron racked up big-time numbers in his one season with Eastern Illinois, averaging 7.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 40% shooting and 42% from behind the three-point line. He was also named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year.

Committed!! Thankful for this opportunity. Excited to get to work! pic.twitter.com/5KLHbt1o8W — cam haffner (@CamHaffner) March 22, 2023

