Flood Watch

3/22 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy and breezy as high temperatures surge into the lower 70s. There is a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Flood Watch in effect this evening this evening through Friday night. Tonight, torrential rainfall mixed with thunderstorms as low temps remain mild in the mid-50s.

Friday, cloudy and breezy with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Friday night. Projected rainfall 2-5 inches which may prompt minor flooding. The primary concerns are flash flooding along with a damaging wind threat. There is a marginal to slight risk of severe thunderstorms...mainly Friday afternoon through Friday night.

Saturday, cloudy with a chance of rain during the morning then clearing skies during the afternoon. Windy as high temps reach the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

