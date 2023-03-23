Evansville Thunderbolts in good position for playoff berth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Thunderbolts are having a solid season at the moment, sitting in fourth place in the SPHL standings out of 11 teams.

Thunderbolts head coach Jeff Bes and his squad are basically a shoo-in to make the playoffs, only needing one point in their last seven games to lock up a postseason berth, which can be done with a win or even an overtime loss.

It’s not a friendly end of the schedule though as Evansville plays five of those games on the road, including three this weekend. The Thunderbolts are feeling confident though that they can play well enough to stay in fourth place to earn home-ice advantage in the first playoff series.

“That’s a goal of ours is to be in the top four to have home-ice advantage in the playoffs, but I’m happy with the way the guys are working and happy with what we’re doing at this moment, but again you’re only as good as your last game,” Bes said. “It’s gonna come down to the final week of the season and every game right now is a playoff game, and it’s a good test for our guys mentally to be ready to go and maybe catapult us through the playoffs.”

“It’s really close, it’s really tight – every game matters,” Thunderbolts center Brendan Harrogate said. “As long as we put the puck in the back of the net, we win every period, every shift, we should be good.”

“Our home record speaks for itself,” Thunderbolts center Hayden Hulton said. “When we’re at home, we have our great fans behind us, they give us that extra lift, that extra jump. The highest we can get in the standings, the more home ice we get, the more beneficial it is for us and it also gives our fans more hockey to see.”

The Thunderbolts begin a three-game series at Pensacola on Friday.

