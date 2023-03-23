Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville man facing 3 counts of child molesting

(Storyblocks)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing child molesting charges.

Police arrested 32-year-old Shawn Royalty after an investigation that started in January.

Detectives say a young victim went to Holly’s House to report the abuse.

Investigators say Royalty denied the allegations.

He’s facing three counts of child molesting and is being held on a $250,000.

A mug shot was not available at the time of this report.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport
Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport
Kenneth Shaver
Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds
Human remains removed from Evansville construction site
Human remains removed from Evansville construction site
Truck lands on railroad tracks after crash
2 crashes stall traffic on I-64 in Warrick Co., medical helicopter called
Man arrested after crashing vehicle while drinking and driving
Authorities: Drunk driver crashes, runs off into woods

Latest News

The Great Race coming to Owensboro in 2024
The Great Race coming to Owensboro in 2024
McLean Co. leaders bringing awareness to child abuse prevention
McLean Co. leaders bringing awareness to child abuse prevention
McLean Co. leaders bringing awareness to child abuse prevention
McLean Co. leaders bringing awareness to child abuse prevention
Semi in a ditch at Highway 57 and Boonville New Harmony Road
Semi overturns into ditch in Vanderburgh Co.