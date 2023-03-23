Evansville man facing 3 counts of child molesting
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing child molesting charges.
Police arrested 32-year-old Shawn Royalty after an investigation that started in January.
Detectives say a young victim went to Holly’s House to report the abuse.
Investigators say Royalty denied the allegations.
He’s facing three counts of child molesting and is being held on a $250,000.
A mug shot was not available at the time of this report.
