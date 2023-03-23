Evansville man facing 3 counts of child molesting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing child molesting charges.

Police arrested 32-year-old Shawn Royalty after an investigation that started in January.

Detectives say a young victim went to Holly’s House to report the abuse.

Investigators say Royalty denied the allegations.

He’s facing three counts of child molesting and is being held on a $250,000.

A mug shot was not available at the time of this report.

