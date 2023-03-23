EPD investigating check fraud scheme involving homeless people

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department is investigating a check fraud scheme that they say involves people who are homeless.

According to a report, police were told about a rental car from Florida trying to pick up homeless people.

They say the car was trying to get those people to cash fake checks at local banks.

Police say the car was stopped in the area of Washington and Vann Avenue after it was seen circling around a homeless shelter.

A police report shows two men were stopping to speak with people, and asking homeless people if they wanted to make quick money.

When the car was stopped, police say several clothes were found in the back seat.

According to officials, the clothes are also a part of the scam. The suspects dress up the homeless person and send them into the bank with the fraudulent check and cash it.

The report states police also found marijuana in the stopped car.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more about the incident.

We will update this story as it develops.

