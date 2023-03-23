EPD investigating after man threatened with knife
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating after a man was robbed at knifepoint Tuesday night.
According to police reports, it happened near Fifth and Vine Street near the old YMCA area.
Police say a man reported that someone held a knife to his face and demanded his items.
They also say the suspect got away with his prescription medication.
No arrests have been made.
