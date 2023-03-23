EPD investigating after man threatened with knife

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating after a man was robbed at knifepoint Tuesday night.

According to police reports, it happened near Fifth and Vine Street near the old YMCA area.

Police say a man reported that someone held a knife to his face and demanded his items.

They also say the suspect got away with his prescription medication.

No arrests have been made.

