Driver taken to hospital after car flips in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a car flipped on the railroad tracks near the Vanderburgh-Warrick County line on Wednesday night.

This happened near the intersection of State Road 62 and Lynch Road.

The call originally came in around 9:33 p.m.

Officials say EMS crews were requested.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, dispatch says.

Indiana State Police is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.