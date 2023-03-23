Driver taken to hospital after car flips in Warrick Co.
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a car flipped on the railroad tracks near the Vanderburgh-Warrick County line on Wednesday night.
This happened near the intersection of State Road 62 and Lynch Road.
The call originally came in around 9:33 p.m.
Officials say EMS crews were requested.
The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, dispatch says.
Indiana State Police is leading the investigation.
