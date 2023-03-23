Birthday Club
Driver taken to hospital after car flips in Warrick Co.

Driver taken to hospital after car flips in Warrick Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a car flipped on the railroad tracks near the Vanderburgh-Warrick County line on Wednesday night.

This happened near the intersection of State Road 62 and Lynch Road.

The call originally came in around 9:33 p.m.

Officials say EMS crews were requested.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, dispatch says.

Indiana State Police is leading the investigation.

