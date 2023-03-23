Convicted child molester accused of sexual battery on caretaker

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have charged a man with sexual battery after several caretakers working in his home say he acted inappropriately.

They say a patient living in the home of Donald Hill is not able to care for herself, so caretakers regularly come to the home.

Police say they reported Hill would touch them inappropriately and make inappropriate comments.

One caretaker said she was afraid to report it because Hill would make comments about being a sniper in the Navy, and claimed he had guns in every room of the house.

Police say Hill was convicted of four counts of child molesting in 1994.

