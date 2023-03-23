Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church rebuilds fellowship hall

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Floods of volunteers came to western Kentucky after the deadly storms in December 2021, and a lot of them ended up in Bremen.

15 months since that EF-4 tornado ripped through western Kentucky, the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Bremen is about to celebrate a big milestone.

“They [Parishioners] did a lot of the work themselves,” said Pastor T.J. Milam. “There’s been a big commitment in this time.”

Both church members and countless volunteers flocked to help. Groups like Constructors for Christ and other missionary groups got the church to where it is now.

“It’s nice to have a more permanent residence as we work on the new church building,” Milam said.

Milam says they’ve spent the past year and change worshipping in schools.

“So grateful to just be here, and it seems like a good spirit operating with everybody, I think everybody’s really grateful for where God has brought us to be,” Milam said. “I don’t know where Bremen itself would be without the help of so many people coming in.”

With the fellowship hall, they now look ahead to their next build. They hope to start construction on the church in May, and although it will take a bit longer, Milam says the church members who built the fellowship hall will already have the knowledge to help in this next step.

“The building committee, what they’ve learned on this building will help a lot as we work on the church building,” Milam said.

The church has already held two services inside the new hall, and they hope for a long stay and good weather as the city of Bremen continues to rebuild.

“I’ve told a lot of people if we get hit with another one, I’m out, I’m gone,” Milam said jokingly.

The church is holding a dedication ceremony for the new hall on Sunday at 11 a.m. Officials say all are welcome.

There will be a service followed by a meal shortly thereafter.

