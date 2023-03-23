Birthday Club
Arrest warrant served on teen charged with murder and attempted murder

By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has served an arrest warrant on Austin Ousley for the murder of Shawn Wildt and the attempted murder of his brother Chad Wildt.

The shootings happened on February 27 at a home on Cypress Dale Road

Afterwards, deputies say Ousley shot himself in the head.

They say he has been hospitalized in Indianapolis, and deputies have been monitoring his condition.

Deputies say while initially in critical condition and on a ventilator, Ousley’s recovery has progressed enough to necessitate him being taken into custody.

[Previous: ‘I just killed 2 guys’: Teen charged with murder & attempted murder]

Thursday afternoon, detectives arrested Ousley on a warrant for Murder, Attempted Murder, and Residential Entry.

There was a remote video arraignment while Ousley remained in his hospital room. A not guilty plea was entered.

Ousley is in custody with no bond, and is being guarded by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

