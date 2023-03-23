On alert for flooding, possible severe storms Thu-Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures surged to near 70 just ahead of an impending storm system that will spread heavy rainfall across the Tri-State Thursday night through Saturday morning. A flood watch is in effect for the entire area through Saturday afternoon. 2-3″ of rain possible with locally higher amounts. Rain will arrive late Thursday night and continue into the morning commute on Friday. There may be a lull during the day, then heavy rain returns along with the chance for severe thunderstorms on Friday evening. The greatest threat for severe weather is over Western Kentucky, but all of our counties could see storms with damaging winds and even a tornado or two. Rain will wind down by Saturday as highs climb into the upper 50s. Area rivers will likely climb rapidly into next week and flooding is expected on all rivers. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. More rain possible early next week.

