EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick Humane Society is hosting a Low-Cost Vaccination Clinic on Tuesday, April 4.

It’s first come first serve for the first 50 dogs or cats.

Registration goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vaccines will be given from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinic is on South Vann Road in Newburgh.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.