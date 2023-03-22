Birthday Club
USI guard Isaiah Swope entering transfer portal

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana sophomore guard and Castle High School graduate Isaiah Swope is entering the transfer portal, he announced on social media Wednesday.

Swope was the leading scorer for the Screaming Eagles last season, averaging 15.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds. He was also an All-Ohio Valley Conference first-team selection.

“I want to start off by saying thank you to the USI community, coaches, and my teammates,” Swope wrote on his Twitter account. “Playing for my hometown has been a blessing over the past 2 years and being a part of a historic season will be something that I always cherish. With that being said, and after talking with my coaches and family, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal to pursue my childhood dreams.”

