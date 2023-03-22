Pet waste bags placed in downtown Evansville

Birthday Club
Pet waste bags in downtown Evansville
By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with downtown Evansville are remining you to clean up after your pet.

They say pet waste bag dispensers are placed throughout downtown thanks to funding from the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District.

Locations include:

• 1st Street by Myriad Brewery

• 3rd Street by entrance to United Fidelity Bank parking lot and City Parking Garage

• Main Street (300, 400, & 500 Blocks)

