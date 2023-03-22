Pet waste bags placed in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with downtown Evansville are remining you to clean up after your pet.

They say pet waste bag dispensers are placed throughout downtown thanks to funding from the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District.

Locations include:

• 1st Street by Myriad Brewery

• 3rd Street by entrance to United Fidelity Bank parking lot and City Parking Garage

• Main Street (300, 400, & 500 Blocks)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.