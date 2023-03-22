Ohio Co. gets emergency money to fix drainage structures

Birthday Club
By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say the Ohio County Fiscal Court will receive $2,000 in County Road Aid emergency funds for drainage structures repairs on Terra Lane.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Ohio County to repair and maintain the drainage structure connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

We’ve reached out to officials to find out when work will start and how long it’s expected to take.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

