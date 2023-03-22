Birthday Club
New school resource positions coming to Gibson Co.
By Travis Onyett
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - South Gibson School Corporation approved a memo of understanding with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office to supply a school resource officer for each school.

The agreement entails the school board providing the salary and benefits while the sheriff’s office will ensure each officer is trained and equipped properly.

Each candidate will also need to be certified as a school resource officer.

The deputies will still have the primary duties of the sheriff’s office.

Current School Resource Officer Dan Lienemann says this is a new way to fill officer roles and ensure safety in schools.

”I’ve got five grandkids in this school corporation, so safety is very, very important, says Lienemann. “We need to make sure these kids and these teachers feel as safe as they can while they are getting the best education that they possibly can get.”

Specific salaries and equipment needs have yet to be decided by the school board. Further SRO plans will be discussed in the next school board meeting on April 18th.

