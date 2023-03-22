March Madness brings financial boost to downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - March Madness is filling the air this week in downtown Evansville.

As teams look to survive and advance to the next round of the NCAA Division II Basketball Elite Eight, local businesses are getting the chance to serve them all.

Restaurants in downtown Evansville have droves of hungry people coming in from the NCAA Tournament. Business managers with restaurants on Main Street say anywhere between 50-60 basketball players can come in to eat at one time.

14 News popped into Comfort by the Cross-Eyed Cricket for a look. Restaurant owners tell us events like the Elite Eight make it possible for restaurants to stay busy and earn more money.

Some businesses called in extra staff to help, while others say they are focused on maximizing space and seating as many people as they can.

“We’re here, they’ve been coming in for breakfast, lunch and then after the games, they’ve been coming in for dinner,” said David Tang, general manager at Comfort by the Cross-Eyed Cricket. “So it’s been great for us.”

The NCAA Division II semifinals are slated to tip off on Thursday.

The championship game is set for Saturday.

