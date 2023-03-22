Birthday Club
Man sentenced in Sept. 2022 Evansville shooting

Man taken into custody at scene of shots fired
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who was arrested back in September of 2022 has been sentenced.

On Sept. 12, 2022, police were called to the 1300 block of East Illinois Street for a shooting that occurred inside of a home.

Police say they arrested Steven Kinslow in connection with the incident after a brief standoff with him.

[Previous Story: Woman shot in Evansville, suspect in custody]

At the time, Kinslow was facing aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, domestic battery, intimidation and domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

Court documents show all of those charges expect unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon were dropped after Kinslow entered a guilty plea.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Steven Kinslow.
Steven Kinslow.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)

