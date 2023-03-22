Birthday Club
Man arrested after crashing vehicle while drinking and driving
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail after crashing his car and admitting to police that he had been drinking and driving.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday night, police were called to Hogue Road and University Parkway for a crash with injuries.

Police say they arrived on scene and saw tire marks into the woods.

Dispatch told police that a nearby neighbor said a man approached their house with blood on him and then ran off into the woods.

The Perry Township Fire Department was able to locate 32 year old Zachary White using a heat signature tool.

Police went to put White in handcuffs when he stated “I’m so going to jail for DWI.”

White remains in the Vanderburgh County Jail tonight for OWI and leaving the scene of a crash.

