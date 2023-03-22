Largest leisure event expected in Owensboro, city officials say

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro is set to announce a new event that officials say is one of the largest in its history.

According to a release, the week-long event will kick off in Owensboro, and is expected to generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in economic impact.

Officials say they will announce what the event is at a press conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The release shows that press conference will be held behind the Hampton Inn and Suites downtown Owensboro Waterfront.

