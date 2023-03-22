Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Largest leisure event expected in Owensboro, city officials say

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro is set to announce a new event that officials say is one of the largest in its history.

According to a release, the week-long event will kick off in Owensboro, and is expected to generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in economic impact.

Officials say they will announce what the event is at a press conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The release shows that press conference will be held behind the Hampton Inn and Suites downtown Owensboro Waterfront.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark "Nick" Edge
Another arrest made in illegal gambling investigation
Police looking for 3 men involved in armed robbery
Police: Standoff suspect had gun in hand when he was shot
Police: Standoff suspect had gun in hand when he was shot
Deaconess Health System announces new mask and visitation guidelines
Carla Smith from an unrelated arrest in 2015
Henderson woman convicted for Medicaid fraud

Latest News

Mesker Park Dr. closed from Wimberg Ave. to Buchanan Rd.
Traffic Alert: Part of Mesker Park Dr. closed for 40 days
Pet waste bags in downtown Evansville
Pet waste bags placed in downtown Evansville
Illinois State Police investigating fatal crash in Richland Co.
Deputies: Driver doing 95 mph on Lloyd Expressway caught with drugs and catalytic converter
Deputies: Driver doing 95 mph on Lloyd Expressway caught with drugs and catalytic converter