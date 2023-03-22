Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Illinois State Police investigating fatal crash in Richland Co.

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The Illinois State Police says they are investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release, crews were called to Illinois 130 near 1400 North in Richland County for a two vehicle collision.

ISP says a preliminary investigation indicated a truck was driving north on Illinois 130 while a van was headed south in the same location.

The release shows for unknown reasons, the truck crossed the center line and hit the van. The person driving the truck was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the person driving the van was pronounced dead on scene by the Richland County Coroner.

That driver was identified as 55-year-old Meledy Blumberg.

The roadway was closed for about five hours during the investigation.

Officials say the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark "Nick" Edge
Another arrest made in illegal gambling investigation
Police looking for 3 men involved in armed robbery
Police: Standoff suspect had gun in hand when he was shot
Police: Standoff suspect had gun in hand when he was shot
Deaconess Health System announces new mask and visitation guidelines
Carla Smith from an unrelated arrest in 2015
Henderson woman convicted for Medicaid fraud

Latest News

Pet waste bags in downtown Evansville
Pet waste bags placed in downtown Evansville
Deputies: Driver doing 95 mph on Lloyd Expressway caught with drugs and catalytic converter
Deputies: Driver doing 95 mph on Lloyd Expressway caught with drugs and catalytic converter
Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport
Crews called to shed fire on W. Virginia St.
Crews respond to shed fire on W. Virginia St.