Illinois State Police investigating fatal crash in Richland Co.

RICHLAND CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The Illinois State Police says they are investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release, crews were called to Illinois 130 near 1400 North in Richland County for a two vehicle collision.

ISP says a preliminary investigation indicated a truck was driving north on Illinois 130 while a van was headed south in the same location.

The release shows for unknown reasons, the truck crossed the center line and hit the van. The person driving the truck was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the person driving the van was pronounced dead on scene by the Richland County Coroner.

That driver was identified as 55-year-old Meledy Blumberg.

The roadway was closed for about five hours during the investigation.

Officials say the incident is under investigation.

