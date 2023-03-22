Birthday Club
Henderson elementary school hosts surplus auction

Henderson elementary school hosts surplus auction
By Josh Lucca
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A school surplus auction was held at the old Jefferson Elementary School in Henderson on Wednesday.

This means desks, cabinets, kitchen equipment and much more went to the highest bidder.

Herron Auction and Realty owner Kevin Herron says there was a big crowd of people looking for those supplies.

He says they usually hold these kinds of auctions in the fall, but the school moving locations created a unique opportunity.

“We have a wide variety of items today,” Herron said. “So we’ve got a nice mixture of people looking for different things so that makes for a big crowd and everybody likes a live auction. And the atmosphere is exciting, and you never know what’s gonna show up in the school surplus auction. So a lot of buried treasure possibly in here and everybody is looking for a good buy.”

Officials say the old Jefferson Elementary building will be used by Henderson Police for training.

