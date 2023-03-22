Heavy rain and a few severe storms Thu-Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Mostly cloudy and not as cool on Wednesday as afternoon highs climbed into the upper 50s. Clouds will remain overnight and through Thursday. Southerly winds will run the temperature up into the lower 70s on Thursday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will arrive late Thursday and continue into Friday. 2-3″ of rainfall is possible within the heaviest band of storms. A few severe storms may also develop on Friday, especially over Western Kentucky. Highs on Friday will rise to near 60. Rain will end in the first half of the day on Saturday. Partly cloudy Saturday with a high of 62. Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 64. More rain likely next week.

