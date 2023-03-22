Golf Gives Back gives large donation to Building Blocks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - $275,000 dollars are going to local non profit, Building Blocks.

This is all thanks to the Golf Gives Back program with United Leasing and Finance.

The organization provides resources and financial help to improve access to childcare and early education.

They serve 28 southern Indiana counties.

Executive Director Aleisha Sheridan says they help around 1,200 children a year.

“We are currently working with an RTC project, and what that is, that’s changing babysitting into early learning - going into our facilities and giving the tools to educators in the classrooms to be able to provide adequate instruction and drive the instruction to helps the kids get ready for school,” said Sheridan.

The donation included $50,000 that was matched by the Welborn Foundation.

