Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Golf Gives Back gives large donation to Building Blocks

Golf Gives Back gives large donation to Building Blocks
By Bernado Malone
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - $275,000 dollars are going to local non profit, Building Blocks.

This is all thanks to the Golf Gives Back program with United Leasing and Finance.

The organization provides resources and financial help to improve access to childcare and early education.

They serve 28 southern Indiana counties.

Executive Director Aleisha Sheridan says they help around 1,200 children a year.

“We are currently working with an RTC project, and what that is, that’s changing babysitting into early learning - going into our facilities and giving the tools to educators in the classrooms to be able to provide adequate instruction and drive the instruction to helps the kids get ready for school,” said Sheridan.

The donation included $50,000 that was matched by the Welborn Foundation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for 3 men involved in armed robbery
Mark "Nick" Edge
Another arrest made in illegal gambling investigation
Police: Standoff suspect had gun in hand when he was shot
Police: Standoff suspect had gun in hand when he was shot
Deaconess Health System announces new mask and visitation guidelines
Carla Smith from an unrelated arrest in 2015
Henderson woman convicted for Medicaid fraud

Latest News

Golf Gives Back gives large donation to Building Blocks
Golf Gives Back gives large donation to Building Blocks
Road work generic
Ohio Co. gets emergency money to fix drainage structures
Man taken into custody at scene of shots fired
Man sentenced in Sept. 2022 Evansville shooting
Largest leisure event expected in Owensboro, city officials say