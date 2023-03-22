Birthday Club
Get prepared: Where is your severe weather ‘safe space?’

By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On December 10th, 2021, when meteorologist said to get to shelter it was a warning that saved lives.

Your safe spot or your designated shelter, on that night hundreds went to their safe place. But what does that mean? Or what qualifies as a safe place?

Hopkins County is no stranger to tornados and County Emergency Management Director Nick Bailey says planning ahead is key.

Bailey says the best place during a tornado is the lowest level of your home and in the most interior room of your house, away from windows.

If you have a basement, or a storm shelter Bailey says those are the two most apparent places to go to.

Bailey says those in mobile homes need to be a couple steps ahead of taking shelter, and should be aware of what the weather is doing at all times.

“We see it time and time again,” says Bailey. “Trailers are just not safe. I don’t care how well they’re strapped down, they’re just not built very well at all.”

Bailey suggests those who live in mobile homes make an agreement with a neighbor or a family member to go to in the event of a storm. He also suggests finding a store or a facility that would be open or that would be able to provide more substantial shelter.

“Any time you can get to a well built structure, that is the best bet. Basements offer a lot of safety as well.”

