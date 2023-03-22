Edge Ice Center to hold discounted public skating sessions

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Edge Ice Center in Owensboro says that they’ll have special public skate sessions April 5th and 6th at a discounted $3 price.

The sessions will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Those not skating must purchase a $2 spectator ticket and they want to remind everyone that anyone under 16 must be accompanied by someone 18 or older.

