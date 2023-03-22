DCSO: Fugitive on the run arrested near Owensboro

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man that officials say has been on the run since February 2022 was found on Wednesday.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old DaQwuan Vinson was arrested after a tip was sent to Kentucky State Police.

Officials say they went to a home on Thoma Drive, and found Vinson in a false wall area and arrested him.

Vinson has been booked on multiple charges, including failure to appear on rape, theft, and assault charges, as well as evading police.

DCSO officials say that multiple people assisted Vinson in evading capture in previous attempts to arrest him.

He’s being held in the Daviess County Jail.

