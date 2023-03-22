Crews respond to shed fire on W. Virginia St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a shed fire on West Virginia Street early Wednesday.

Officials say that call came in around 1:45 a.m.

Dispatch says neighbors reported they could see the flames coming from the shed.

A picture sent in by a viewer showed heavy smoke in the area.

Dispatch says once the Evansville Fire Department arrived, they were able to immediately find the fire and put it out.

We’re told the fire started in a shed behind the house, which had previously burned down and was vacant.

