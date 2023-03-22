Birthday Club
Breezy, Scattered Showers

Alert Days: Thursday Night, Friday
3/21 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy and breezy with a 60% chance of rain...mainly during the morning with high temps in the lower 60s.  Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild as low temps only sink into the upper 50s.

Thursday, becoming mostly cloudy and breezy as high temperatures surge into the lower 70s. Thursday night, torrential rainfall mixed with thunderstorms as low temps remain mild in the mid-50s.

Friday, cloudy and breezy with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Friday night. Projected rainfall 2-4 inches which may prompt minor flooding. The primary concerns are flash flooding along with a damaging wind threat.

Earthquake chance predicted in New Madrid region
On alert for heavy rainfall, flooding on Thursday and Friday
3/21 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
WFIE Alert Day
