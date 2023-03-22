Birthday Club
Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Allegiant Air is pulling out of the Owensboro-Daviess County regional airport.

OWB director Tristan Durbin confirms the announcement.

He says the airline told them they’re leaving because of various economic factors.

He said that includes fuel prices and aircraft and crew availability.

The airline will be leaving May 29.

According to a statement from the airport, anyone booked on Allegiant out of OWB past May 29 will be refunded.

Allegiant still serves the Evansville Regional Airport.

You can read that full statement below.

“Allegiant Air will be discontinuing service to and from the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport after the flight occurring on May 29th, 2023. Any passenger that has purchased travel beyond May 29 will receive a full refund from Allegiant Air.

This news comes after more than 14 years of service to and from OWB. Allegiant informed the Airport that due to various economic factors including rising fuel prices and crew and aircraft availability that they will no longer be able to provide service from OWB. Allegiant recognized OWB’s efforts throughout the 14-year partnership and complimented the staff and airport’s hard work, dedication, and low cost over the years. Doug Hoyt, OWB Airport Board Chair commented, “We are disappointed in Allegiant’s decision to leave Owensboro. We have enjoyed a 14-year relationship and welcome the opportunity to have discussions with them to return to OWB in the future. We wish them the best moving forward.”

OWB will continue to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) to St. Louis and Nashville until the DOT selects a carrier to serve OWB. The OWB board recommended Contour Airlines to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport as an EAS provider that would hopefully start early this summer. OWB will continue to stay in touch with Allegiant as well as other airlines for future opportunities for service options from OWB. Tristan Durbin, Airport Director stated, “Although it is disappointing that Allegiant will be leaving, we will continue to work hard towards recruiting other airlines to provide service to the Owensboro-Daviess County community.”

