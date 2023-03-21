USI Softball’s Newman named OVC Pitcher of the Week, for second straight week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball sophomore pitcher Josie Newman (Indianapolis, Indiana) has been named Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second straight week.

Southern Indiana swept an OVC doubleheader on Sunday against Lindenwood University, placing the Screaming Eagles at 4-1 in conference play.

Newman continued her winning streak with another brilliant start in USI’s 8-0 game 1 win against Lindenwood. Newman held the Lions to only three hits with seven strikeouts. The sophomore tallied her fourth shutout of the season and seventh complete game. Newman was rewarded with her eighth win of the season.

In Southern Indiana’s 7-4 game 2 victory on Sunday, Newman was called upon in the seventh inning to close out the game, picking up the last two outs. She struck out one en-route to her first save of the season.

In her last five starts, Newman has won five straight decisions. The right-handed pitcher has struck out 38 batters in 34 innings of work in the last five starts.

This season, Newman is 8-4 with a team-best 2.18 ERA and team-high 79 strikeouts. The sophomore has pitched in 67.1 innings, making 10 starts in 13 appearances.

Newman and the Screaming Eagles (10-11) will host a midweek, nonconference matchup Wednesday at 3 p.m. against Austin Peay State University from USI Softball Field. Admission to all 2023 USI Softball home spring games is free, courtesy of The Women’s Hospital Deaconess.

This weekend, USI will resume conference play in the OVC with a trip to Southeast Missouri State University Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s contest is slated for 2 p.m., and Sunday’s doubleheader is scheduled for a 12 p.m. start. All three games can be seen with a subscription to ESPN+ and heard on The Spin 95.7 FM.

