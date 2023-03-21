Polar Plunge
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

3/21 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WFIE) - The first full day of spring brings colder temperatures to the Tri-State.

Now, 14 first alert meteorologist Byron Douglas says we have an alert day later this week.

Officials are expected to give an update after a standoff with deputies and EPD left one person dead.

What deputies say led up to the shooting.

The man accused of shooting a Union County Deputy is now booked into Vanderburgh County Jail.

Court records show he has waived extradition.

Crews are getting ready to close multiple roads in the Tri-State for sewer work.

What you need to know before you head off to work.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

