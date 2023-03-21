Rain Tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming cloudy with scattered rain after 4:00 p.m. Tonight, steady rain as low temps drop into the mid-40s.

Wednesday, cloudy and breezy with a 60% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms with high temps in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy and mild as low temps only sink into the upper 50s.

Thursday, becoming mostly cloudy and breezy as high temperatures surge into the lower 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon and remain in the forecast through Friday night. Projected rainfall 2-3 inches which may prompt minor flooding.

