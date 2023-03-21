Police looking for 3 men involved in armed robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A police report shows authorities are looking for three men involved in a robbery.

Officials say this happened between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday on West Oregon near Oakley Street.

The report shows the victim noticed a car parked on the street in front of his house.

According to a report, the car was partially blocking an alley.

Authorities say when the victim went outside to confront them, the three men knocked him to the ground and pointed a gun at him.

They say the men ordered the victim to empty his pockets, and they took $150.

They say no injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you should call the police.

