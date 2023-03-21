Police looking for 3 men involved in armed robbery
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A police report shows authorities are looking for three men involved in a robbery.
Officials say this happened between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday on West Oregon near Oakley Street.
The report shows the victim noticed a car parked on the street in front of his house.
According to a report, the car was partially blocking an alley.
Authorities say when the victim went outside to confront them, the three men knocked him to the ground and pointed a gun at him.
They say the men ordered the victim to empty his pockets, and they took $150.
They say no injuries were reported.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you should call the police.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.